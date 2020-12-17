Full roundup of Copa del Rey action outside of the elite

There was much talk this week about the magic of the cup and the possibility for there to be some upsets in this week’s Copa del Rey action across Spain.

The competition is actually designed to facilitate upsets, with minnows getting drawn against the top dogs from the first round and getting home advantage.

It didn’t, however, work out that way. All six Primera teams advanced this evening with the minimum of fuss. Outside of the elite there also wasn’t much surprise.

There were, however, a plethora of intriguing clashes all over Spain, from the depths of Andalusia to the northernmost points of the Basque Country. The Copa del Rey is genuinely a true reflection of Spanish football.

CD Marino 0-1 UD Cornella

Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 CD El Ejido 2012

Navalcarnero 1-0 CD Badajoz

CD Teruel 2-3 Rayo Vallecano

Gimnastica Segoviana 0-2 Girona

Leonesa 1-0 Villanovense

U. Mutilvera 1-0 Racing Santander

UD Ibiza 2-1 Compostela

Pena Dep. Santa Eulalia 4-1 SD Tarazona

CD Varea 0-4 Las Palmas

Pontvedra 2-1 Cartagena

Alcoyano 4-1 CD Laredo

Extremadura 1-2 Socuellamos

Featured image courtesy of SCR Pena Deportiva.