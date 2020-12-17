Eden Hazard said to be determined to make a success of himself at the Santiago Bernabeu

It’s fair to say that Eden Hazard‘s Real Madrid career hasn’t gotten off to the start he or the club envisioned.

The Belgian was signed for big money in the summer of 2019 but has seen his progress crippled by successive injuries.

According to a report in Marca, however, Hazard is said to be gaining positivity and motivation in recent days to turn things around at the Santiago Bernabeu and make a success of himself.

Hazard knows he needs to give more and that a lot was expected of him when he was presented in front of 50,000 fans at the Bernabeu the summer before last.

Hazard has to recover from the muscular problem that last put him out of action and regain confidence in his physicality. He’s said to be working toward this day-by-day and is closer to returning than previously thought.

His teammates are said to like and respect him, while his coach Zinedine Zidane has complete faith in him. The Frenchman has no intention of rushing his charge back prematurely and potentially doing further damage.

A return to first-team action isn’t thought to be imminent, but it isn’t far away either. Hazard and Madrid need him to make a bigger impact when he eventually does.

Featured image courtesy of We Ain’t Got No History.