Diego Costa returns to Atletico Madrid training following blood clot

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has returned to first-team training after a three-week absence following a recovery from deep vein thrombosis.

As per Marca, the striker returned to training on Thursday and is hopeful of being back in first-team action before the end of the year.

The club’s talismanic striker was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right leg just three weeks ago, with the speed of his return offering encouragement for Atletico Madrid news and the recovery being quicker than initially anticipated.

The latest injury had continued the striker’s run of bad luck this campaign; he pulled up after 47 minutes of Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga win over Celta Vigo, after stretching to make a pass to strike partner Luis Suarez, having been diagnosed with Covid-19 back in September.

So far this campaign, Costa has played a total of 187 minutes where he has scored one goal and faces a fresh challenge for his spot in the starting line-up at the club following the arrival of Luis Suarez this summer.

The 32-year-old Costa, who came off the bench in the recent 1-0 win over Barcelona, had been linked with a move away from the club this season but that appears increasingly unlikely.