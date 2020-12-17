Bayern Munich rule themselves out of race to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the hottest talents in European football right now.

The list of potential suitors, however, has shrank somewhat with Bayern Munich ruling themselves out of the race for the Paris Saint-Germain forward’s signature.

“I love Mbappe and the way he plays, but we will never get him to come to Bayern,” Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president of their board of directors, admitted to Le Figaro in comments carried by Diario AS.

“Either way, he’s fine where he is. Nasser Al Khelaifi is a good friend of mine and I’m not going to bother him with this.”

Mbappe is said to be undecided about his future plans. His great desire is to win the Champions League, and should PSG lose to Barcelona in the last 16 it’s said to be conceivable that the Frenchman could be dissuaded from signing a new contract.

Real Madrid have long been named as potential suitors and they’ve been paving the road to acquire his signature. Los Blancos didn’t spend a euro last summer but brought in €100m and are expected to sell more players this winter.

Mbappe is said to be interested in a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and the opportunity to work under compatriot Zinedine Zidane. There’s also the Lionel Messi factor.

Should the Argentine leave Barcelona, his expected destination is said to be either Manchester City or PSG, with rumours linking him with the latter gaining pace given Neymar Junior‘s come hither comments in recent weeks.

But for Messi to arrive in Paris, somebody will have to leave. Not even PSG could financially facilitate a front three of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, however tantalising that sounds.

Their last 16 clash with Barcelona could have repercussions far beyond who features in the Champions League quarter final this season.

