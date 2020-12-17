Andrea Pirlo admits to being “angry” about Alvaro Morata’s back-heeled miss

Andrea Pirlo admitted that Alvaro Morata‘s miss for Juventus against Atalanta on Wednesday evening made him “very angry”.

Pirlo was seen to kick water bottles close to the Juventus bench after Morata’s back-heeled miss even though the former Atletico Madrid forward was probably offside.

Morata received a pass from Weston McKennie before playing in Cristiano Ronaldo. The ball then came back to Morata who sent a back-heel wide of the empty net.

Pirlo was still unhappy after the final whistle. “It made me angry, it’s something we cannot afford,” he said post-game in comments carried by Football Italia. “These opportunities can channel the game in a certain way.”

“One must have the lucidity to make the right choice and he didn’t. Aside from that he made a great game. It happens not to score sometimes.”

The match ended 1-1. Federico Chiesa put Juventus ahead in the first half before Remo Feuler equalised. Pierluigi Gollini then saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty minutes after the equaliser.

Juventus are currently third in Serie A, four points behind league leaders Milan. The Old Lady have been drawn to face Portuguese side Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Born in Madrid, Morata began his career with Atletico before switching to the youth systems at Getafe and Real Madrid.

He then came through at Los Blancos before representing Juventus and Chelsea, with a second spell at the Santiago Bernabéu in between.

He rejoined Atletico on loan from Chelsea before signing for Diego Simeone’s side in a permanent deal, but this summer left Spain for another spell with Juventus.

Featured image courtesy of Indian Express.