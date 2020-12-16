Watch: Antoine Griezmann debuts daring new hairstyle against Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad travelled to Catalonia to face Barcelona flying high this season and currently sitting at the top of La Liga.

The Basque side are level on points with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid but ahead courtesy of the number of goals they’ve scored.

La Real have earned plaudits throughout the land for their stylish brand of football as well as their reliance on youth.

Barcelona, by contrast, are struggling this season, currently sitting eighth in La Liga and only managing to finish second in their Champions League group.

The game started well, with both side asserting their quality early doors, but it was the visitors that took the early lead.

A smart corner routine ended up with Christian Portu delivering a dangerous ball across the face of goal to be met by Brazilian striker Willian Jose.

The Brazilian forward made no mistake, turning his effort in at the back post to give his team the lead inside the opening half-hour.

Just three minutes later, however, the Blaugrana were back on level terms.

Their goal came from an unlikely source in Jordi Alba‘s right foot.

The left back finished coolly from just inside the box with his weaker side before wheeling away in delight.

On the stroke of half-time, Barcelona had pulled away into a lead thanks to a maiden goal from pivot Frenkie de Jong.

Alba was integral once again, squaring the ball tantalisingly for the Dutch playmaker to grab his first goal for the Blaugrana.

French forward Antoine Griezmann debuted a new hairstyle before kick-off, daringly long braids.

The World Cup winner was unable to make much of an impact on the game, however, missing a quite remarkable chance and being substituted before the 70th minute.

