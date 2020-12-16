Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos reveals new hobby with social media post

Real Madrid club captain Sergio Ramos has revealed his new hobby of making tattoos via a post on his Instagram account.

The talismanic defender and stalwart for club and country has long held a strong interest in the hobby, while he is notably covered in tattoos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos)

The post shows Ramos has been learning the art of making tattoos through a course of learning and he wrote that the “body is a canvass”.

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in the position, particularly when Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital next summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, Madrid may now be beginning to plan for life without their talismanic captain.

Ramos has scored 100 goals in 660 appearances for Los Blancos and he has won 22 trophies for the club including five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.