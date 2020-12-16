Liverpool join race for top Barcelona target

Premier League champions Liverpool are said to be interested in Barcelona target Eric Garcia according to a report in Diario AS.

Garcia’s contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Catalan can sign a pre-contract with any foreign club of his choice come January 1st but must wait until the summer should he intend to sign for an English club.

Liverpool have had a host of issues at the centre of defence this season just like Barcelona, with starting pair Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez suffering serious injuries.

Despite their interest, it’s still expected that Garcia will return to Barcelona, the club with whom he began his career.

The Blaugrana have been interested in the defender since last summer and have been working throughout the intervening months to reach an agreement with City.

The player is said to be determined to return to Catalonia and has withstood attempts by City to convince him to commit his future to the English club.

