Levante ease past Racing Murcia in the Copa del Rey

Levante, currently struggling in La Liga two points clear from safety in the drop zone, recorded a morale-boosting victory in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening.

Levante travelled to Tercera side Racing Murcia‘s Municipal de Dolores de Pacheco and managed a comprehensive victory, beating their hosts 5-0 with Sergio Leon grabbing a hat-trick.

Leon opened the scoring inside the first half-hour before doubling his and Levante’s tally in the 32nd minute.

He then made it three in the 63rd.

Giorgi Kochorashvili made it 4-0 seven minutes from the 90 and then Koke added another in the final minutes to put the icing on the cake and set up Levante for what they hope will be an improvement in their league form.

Next up for the Granota is the visit of high-flying Real Sociedad this coming weekend before a trip to Huesca the following Tuesday evening.

Featured image courtesy of Levante UD.