Former Real Madrid defender: “I don’t know if they regret my departure”

Former Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez has explained how he has “grown up” since leaving the club and starring in Italy’s top flight with Milan.

The Rossoneri are currently top of the standings in Italy with the left-back, who started his professional career at Atletico Madrid before moving across the capital, among the stars.

Now aged 23, Theo – who is the younger brother of Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez – has clocked up 54 appearances for the Milanese giants and appears to have truly found his home after a nomadic few seasons prior to his 2019 switch.

Theo first came to prominence during the 2016/17 on a loan spell with Alaves, before he moved across Madrid from Atletico to Real that summer in a €30m deal.

Theo told Onda Cero’s El Transistor programme, as per Marca: “I don’t know if they (Madrid) regret my departure. I could not do my best there, because I did not have the minutes. Without the minutes, you do not have confidence. I arrived incredibly young, I’ve already grown up.”

After failing to settle at Los Blancos and losing his way during a loan stint at Real Sociedad, he is now showing his best form in Serie A.