Barcelona staff said to believe Ousmane Dembele is unable to read his body

Ousmane Dembele‘s Barcelona career has been beset with injuries, the latest of which came on December 5th at Cadiz.

The Frenchman replaced Philippe Coutinho at the break and within minutes of being on the pitch felt discomfort in the back of his right thigh according to Diario AS.

The bench realised this and asked him if he was able to continue, to which Dembele replied in the affirmative after testing himself for a few minutes.

The next day tests confirmed an elongation in the biceps femoris in the right leg without specifying the time period the player would be out for. The rumour was between two and three weeks.

The staff at Barcelona consider Dembele to have made a mistake by staying on the pitch as if he had come off when he felt the discomfort he could have saved significant recovery time.

They’re said to believe that the player is unable to read his body well, as it’s not the first time he’s done something like this.

Against Athletic Club last season, for instance, he injured himself and continued on the pitch only to then refuse to undergo tests the next day as he had several professional commitments to attend to.

He trained two days later instead and had to pull out of the warm-up, only for tests to confirm that he had torn his hamstring and would miss five weeks.

Featured image courtesy of Goal.