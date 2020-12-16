Barcelona secure pivotal win against high-flying Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad travelled to face Barcelona flying high and sitting at the top of La Liga.

The Basque side were level on points with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid heading into the clash and have earned plaudits throughout the land for their stylish brand of football.

Barcelona, by contrast, are struggling this season, sitting eighth before kick-off and only managing to finish second in their Champions League group.

The form tables turned on Tuesday evening in Catalonia, however, with the hosts recording a pivotal 2-1 victory over their Basque visitors.

Willian Jose opened the scoring for the visitors before Jordi Alba and then Frenkie de Jong turned the tie on its head.

The game started well, with both sides asserting their quality early doors, but it was the visitors that took the early lead.

A smart corner routine ended up with Christian Portu delivering a dangerous ball across the face of goal to be met by Brazilian striker Jose.

The Brazilian forward made no mistake, turning his effort in at the back post to give his team the lead inside the opening half-hour.

Just three minutes later, however, the Blaugrana were back on level terms.

Their goal came from an unlikely source in Alba‘s right foot.

The left back finished coolly from just inside the box with his weaker side before wheeling away in delight.

On the stroke of half-time, Barcelona had pulled away into a lead thanks to a maiden goal from pivot De Jong.

Alba was integral once again, squaring the ball tantalisingly for the Dutch playmaker to grab his first goal for the Blaugrana.

French forward Antoine Griezmann debuted a new hairstyle before kick-off, daringly long braids.

The World Cup winner was unable to make much of an impact on the game, however, missing a quite remarkable chance and being substituted before the 70th minute.

A crucial moment arrived moments later, when Pedri made an astonishing challenge on Alexander Isak to prevent the Swedish striker to get his team back on level terms and in the process clattering into the post.

The teenager had taken one for the team and played a key role in helping Barcelona secure all three points.

