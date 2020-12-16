Barcelona prepare for crucial clash with high-flying Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are flying high so far this season and currently sit at the top of La Liga.

The Basque side are level on points with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid but ahead courtesy of the number of goals they’ve scored.

La Real have earned plaudits throughout the land for their stylish brand of football as well as their reliance on youth.

David Silva was a high-profile signing this past summer but two players who are arguably more important to Imanol Alguacil‘s side are Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino, both local players under the age of 25.

Barcelona, by contrast, are struggling this season, currently sitting eighth in La Liga and only managing to finish second in their Champions League group.

Ronald Koeman‘s men beat Levante 1-0 last weekend after consecutive defeats against Cadiz and Juventus and the hope from Catalonia is that they can use the victory as a launching pad to propel themselves up the table as per Mundo Deportivo.

La Real are currently nine points clear of Barcelona and should the Basques extend the gap to 12 points heading into Christmas it would spell danger for Koeman and his Barcelona reign.

By contrast, should the Blaugrana manage to cut the gap to six points it’s a different story indeed and whisperings of a comeback could gather pace.

Real Sociedad were the last visitors to Camp Nou before Coronavirus struck, losing 1-0 on March 7th due to a Lionel Messi penalty.

They haven’t won there since 1990/91, a game in which Koeman started for Barcelona.

