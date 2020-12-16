Atletico Madrid get back to winning ways in the Copa del Rey

Atletico Madrid‘s defeat in last weekend’s Madrid derby will take some time to get over.

The result meant that Los Rojiblancos missed the chance to go nine points clear of Real Madrid and instead allowed the gap to hit three points.

Then, yesterday evening, Los Blancos drew level thanks to victory over Athletic Club.

The only way Atletico can get back on track is through getting back to winning ways, and they managed it on Wednesday evening in the Copa del Rey.

Atletico travelled to Tercera side Cardassar, based out of the Balearic Islands, and picked up a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Thomas Lemar, so impressive for Diego Simeone‘s side in recent weeks, opened the scoring inside the opening half an hour.

Ricard Sanchez doubled Atletico’s lead shortly before half-time and then Sime Vrsaljko made it 3-0 with 83 minutes on the clock.

Atletico play Elche in Madrid on Saturday afternoon before travelling to the Basque Country to take on Real Sociedad the following Tuesday evening.

Featured image courtesy of Atletico Madrid.