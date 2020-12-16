Andres Iniesta to miss four months of action due to injury

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta underwent an operation on Tuesday for a tear in the rectus femoris muscle in his right leg and it’s estimated he’ll be out of action for four months according to a report in Diario Sport.

Currently of Japanese side Vissel Kobe, Iniesta underwent the successful operation in Barcelona under Dr. Ramon Cugat and his team accompanied by a team from his current club.

Iniesta flew to Barcelona from Qatar, where he was injured last Thursday in an AFC Champions quarterfinal against Suwon Bluewings.

He’s expected to be discharged from hospital in the next few hours and is said to be well and eager to begin his recovery.

Vissel Kobe are currently 12th in the Japanese league but Iniesta will miss its final stages.

Iniesta spent 16 years in the Barcelona first team before leaving for Japan in 2018.

With the Blaugrana he won nine La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues while with La Roja he won two European Championships and scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final.

