Agent of Real Madrid midfielder Kroos speaks on Erling Haaland: “Maybe you will play with him, Toni. He’ll make his way.”

The agent of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has hinted that Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland may yet play alongside his client at club level.

Volker Struth was speaking on the Einfach mal luppen podcast, which is run by Toni and his brother Felix – who is also a professional footballer, and he made comments relating to the Norwegian potentially joining Madrid, as quoted by Diario AS.

Haaland only joined Dortmund in a €20m deal from Red Bull Salzburg in January and has netted a remarkable 33 times for the club in the time since.

Real Madrid news has seen the in-form 20-year-old continually linked with a future move to the Spanish capital.

Struth said on the podcast: “I wouldn’t say no to Haaland. He’s very special, both as a footballer and personally. He’s also young.

“Maybe you will play with him, Toni. He’ll make his way.”

Madrid have continually been linked to new strikers since the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer of 2018. Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz have both joined the club since but not become regulars in the starting line-up, with Karim Benzema still the established striker.