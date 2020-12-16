A busy night in the Copa del Rey with football across Spain

There was a whole host of Copa del Rey action across Spain on Wednesday evening.

Malaga beat Coruxo 4-0 at Estrada Do Vao.

Orlando Sa opened the scoring for the visitors before Juan Cruz doubled their advantage.

Yanis Rahmani and Caye Quintana then put the result beyond doubt.

Alcoron beat Lealtad 2-1 at Campo Municipal Las Callejas.

Reko opened the scoring for Alcoron before Samuel Sosa made it 2-0.

Alex got a goal back late on, but it was too late.

Burgos beat Andorra 2-0 at Municipal El Plantio.

Javier Gomez struck first blood before Saul Berjon got a late second for the home side.

Quintanar Del Rey lost 2-1 at Campo Municipal San Marcos to Sporting Gijon.

Ricardo Canada put the hosts in front before Nikola Cumic and Borja Lopez scored in the final half-hour to turn the tie on its head.

Almeria beat L’Hospitalet 4-1 at Estadi Olimpic Municipal.

Arvin Appiah and Largie Ramazani sent them into a two goal lead before Adria Carmona got one back.

Ramazani and then Ager Aketxe put the result beyond doubt.

Cordoba beat Albecete 1-0 at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel.

Samuel Delgado scored the winner for the hosts in the 62nd minute.

Castellon beat San Fernando 2-0 at Estadio Ibroamericano 2010.

Paolo Fernandes opened the scoring for the visitors before Inigo Munoz doubled their lead two minutes later.

Numancia beat Lorca 4-1 at Nuevo Estadio Los Pajaritos.

Moha and Jesus combined to send the hosts into a two-goal lead before Tomas Baroni pulled one back.

Fran Manzanara then made it 3-1 before Baroni got sent off.

Roberto Corral then got the fourth.

Fuenlabrada beat Atletico Baleares 1-0 at Estadio Balear.

Tahiru Awudu scored the only goal for the visitors.

Sabadell beat Ibiza Islas Pitiusas 2-0 at Estadi Municipal de Can Misses.

Nestor Querol scored with ten minutes on the clock before Stoichkov doubled their lead soon after.

Linares recorded a 3-0 away victory at Internacional de Madrid’s Polideportivo Municipal Boadilla.

Fran Carnicer opened the scoring for the visitors before Chendo grabbed a brace.

Las Rozas beat Mirandes 1-0 at Dehesa de Navalcarbón.

Adrian Carrasco delivered the sole goal on eleven minutes.

Espanyol secured a 1-0 away victory at Llagostera’s Estadio Municipal de Llagostera.

Julen Monreal was sent off for the hosts after 65 minutes before Javier Puado grabbed the winner after extra time.

Real Zaragoza secured a 2-0 victory at Gimnastica’s Estadio El Malecon after extra time.

Ivan Azon scored in the 100th minute before Francho Serrano grabbed a second five minutes later.

Amorebieta beat Logrones 1-0 at Campo Municipal Nuevo Urritxe.

Mikel Alvaro grabbed their sole goal and the hosts held out despite Mikel Saizar’s red card.

Mallorca beat Guijuelo 1-0 at Estadio Municipal de Guijuelo.

Abdon Prats’ winner came in the 73rd minute.

Yeclano beat Rayo Majadahonda 2-1 after extra time at Estadio Cerro Del Espino.

Javier Saura Ruiz opened the scoring before Fran Nunez equalised.

Alex Vaquero then scored the winner in the 120th minute.

Marbella recorded a 1-0 victory over Lleida Esportiu at Estadio Municipal de Marbella after extra time.

Javier Anon found the winner in the 104th minute.

La Nucia beat Calahorra 1-0 at Campo Municipal La Planilla.

Pablo Morgado found the winner on the hour mark.

Elche beat Bunol 2-1 at Beltran Baguena.

Dani Calvo scored an own goal 12 minutes in to give Bunol the lead before Nino and Emiliano Ariel Rigoni turned the tie on its head.

Alaves beat Rincon 2-0 at Estadio Francisco Romero.

John Guidetti scored a brace, one on the half-hour and the other on the hour mark.

Villarreal beat Leioa 6-0 at Sarriena.

Yeremi Pino opened the scoring before Fer Nino, Jaume Costa, Sofian Chakla, Alex Millan and Alfonso Pedraza got in on the act.

Featured image courtesy of SportYou.