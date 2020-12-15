Valencia confirm new positive Covid-19 case

Another positive Covid-19 test has been confirmed at Valencia following on from the club’s latest round of testing.

The news comes as Lee Kang-in returned to the club’s training facilities after returning from a two-week period of self-isolation, with the latest result being an unnamed first-team player contracting the virus.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) December 15, 2020

Los Che have subsequently activated the strict Covid-19 protocol in order for the player to avoid any social contacts and to enter a period of quarantine, while they will now need negative tests for Covid-19 in order to return to the fray.

It is the latest in a long line of the club’s players to test positive for the virus and follows on from absences of Carlos Soler, Geoffrey Kondogbia (who has subsequently joined Atletico Madrid), Denis Cheryshev and Kangin Lee this season.

The unnamed player will join Jasper Cillessen and Kevin Gameiro on the absentees list for Javi Gracia’s side.