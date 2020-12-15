Thomas Tuchel claims Neymar Junior could play for Paris Saint-Germain this weekend

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday that Neymar Junior‘s injury wasn’t as serious as first feared and that the Brazilian could return in time for this weekend.

PSG face Lille on Sunday, the club currently sitting top of the Ligue Un table. Last season’s champions are currently third with Lyon sitting in second.

“Neymar’s injury is not too serious,” Tuchel said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“He will pass more tests tomorrow. I can’t say that he’ll play against Lille but it’s not completely impossible either.”

Neymar was injured last Sunday at the end of PSG’s clash with Lyon after a tough challenge from Thiago Mendes.

PSG lost the game and Neymar left the field in obvious pain on a stretcher with eyes full of tears, raising fears that he could miss the club’s crucial Champions League last 16 matchup with Barcelona in February.

The club indicated on Monday that the initial results of tests done on the player were positive and Neymar himself said “it could have been worse” in an Instagram post.

PSG face Lorient tomorrow before Lille on Sunday. They complete 2020 with a clash against Strasburg three days later.

The Parisians open 2021 against Saint-Etienne before a double header with Brest and Marseille. Their first-leg date with the Blaugrana is scheduled to take place on February 16th.

“[The draw with Barcelona] is very difficult and has paired us with a very strong rival, a great club,” Tuchel said.

“It will be a great match and we will do everything possible to arrive in good shape. Now we have to focus on the league. We have to be consistent and perform well.”

Neymar has spent the majority of his professional career in Spain with Barcelona, where he formed part of the lethal MSN strike force alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

He joined the Catalans in 2013 from Brazilian side Santos and won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, one Spanish Super Cup, one Club World Cup and one Champions League at Camp Nou before joining PSG in a record €200m deal in 2017.

