The Real Madrid player who has reinvented himself to revitalise his career

Lucas Vazquez has rejuvenated his career at Real Madrid and has already played more minutes in this campaign than in the entirety of the 2019/20 season.

Vazquez is out of contract in the Spanish capital in 2021 and despite becoming a peripheral figure in recent seasons, he has now become a key member of the starting line-up, as outlined by Marca.

Real Madrid news in October saw an injury crisis at right-back with specialists in the position Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola both unavailable, along with utility defender Nacho Fernandez.

That saw Vazquez – primarily a wide midfielder – play eight successive matches in the position and impressing with his tactical discipline and work-rate down the wing.

However, despite the return of Caravajal in the right-back position, Vazquez has not lost his place in the side as he has played higher up the pitch and maintained his performance level.

He now has greater prominence in the right-hand attacking position than players such as Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio and Isco, as he has transformed his fortunes in Madrid.