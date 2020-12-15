The Real Madrid player breaking a record for not playing for the club

Back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has broken a record at Real Madrid for the longest time of a first-team squad goalkeeper not to make his debut for the club.

As outlined by Marca, the 21-year-old has yet to make his first appearance for the club in almost 30 months at the club – a period of time which has seen three different first-team coaches at the club – Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solari and Zinedine Zidane.

Lunin had not played in La Liga on loan at Real Valladolid in the first half of last season – playing just twice in the Copa del Rey – and he had not been able to displace the club’s number one goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian – who joined Madrid from Zorya in a €8.5m deal in the summer of 2018 – only started four La Liga games the previous season at Leganes, where he could not displace Ivan Cuellar.

He then joined second tier Real Oviedo in January earlier this year – finally becoming a regular, making 20 appearances for the Asturian club – before returning to Los Blancos this summer.

