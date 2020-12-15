The old guard who are saving Real Madrid once again

Real Madrid secured a statement victory by inflicting a first La Liga defeat of the season on their neighbours Atletico Madrid.

La Liga news has recently focused on Madrid’s resurgence in form with Saturday’s result – the first defeat of Atleti this season – promoting hopes of an intense title race this campaign.

It was a victory which followed similarly impressive victories over Sevilla and Borussia Monchengladbach that week, with Marca highlighting how the old guard have once again stepped up to save the club.

Eight of the starters against Atleti – Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric – have formed this group of players who have been fundamental to the club’s recent successes, having been part of the team from 2016 – or before – onwards.

Kroos, Modric and Casemiro are a midfield who cost the club €70m and who have been virtually undroppable over the years, while the defensive trio of Carvajal, Ramos and Varane cost just under €50m.

The longevity of Benzema and Lucas Vazquez are also noted as being fundamental to the club’s resurgence.

Image via Marca