Ronald Koeman says the Barcelona players had a spirited Christmas party on Monday

Ronald Koeman hasn’t been in charge of Barcelona half-a-season yet but he’s already faced a lot.

He’s had to deal with Lionel Messi‘s attempt to leave the club this past summer coupled with the uncertainty generated by an imminent presidential election.

The Dutchman has also had to deal with reported friction within the squad, both on and off the pitch.

This last challenge, at least, is something that he thinks to be going well.

“I haven’t been with them for a long time but I see a good atmosphere in the dressing room and in training,” Koeman said in comments carried by Diario Sport.

“I don’t see a problem between them.”

Koeman even revealed that the players partook in and greatly enjoyed a Christmas party yesterday at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Normally they would have a dinner, but due to Coronavirus-restrictions had to stay on-site.

“Yesterday they had a party at the Ciutat Esportiva after training before Christmas, and the atmosphere was good, there was a lot of noise,” Koeman said.

The Barcelona coach said that any perceived grumpiness or tension is down to poor results rather than a lack of team chemistry.

The Blaugrana beat Levante this past weekend to rally from consecutive defeats against Cadiz and Juventus.

“If the results are not what we expect, it can always influence the players,” he said.

“After winning a game you can see how they are, just like when they lose.”

Next up for Barcelona is a crucial clash with Real Sociedad, the stylish Basque outfit currently leading the division.

They lock horns at Camp Nou tomorrow evening, and Koeman was respectful but confident pre-match.

“They’re a team that are going to fight for La Liga,” he said.

“I like how they play, but we have to be very good and very confident in ourselves. We have to try to control the ball and score chances.”

