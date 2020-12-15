No major upsets across nine Copa del Rey first round clashes this evening

The first round of the 2020/21 Copa del Rey kicked off on Tuesday evening with nine games taking place across Spain.

Tercera side Atletico Pulpileno lost 2-1 at home at the Estadio San Miguel de Pulpi to Segunda side Lugo.

El Hacen opened the scoring for the visitors before Pedro Montero drew the hosts level. El Hacen found a winner, however, in the 89th minute.

Primera side Real Valladolid travelled to Tercera side Cantolagua’s Estadio Municipal Cantolagua to record an emphatic 5-0 victory.

Toni Villa scored a brace for the visitors alongside goals from Jota, Kuki Zalazar and Ruben Alcaraz.

Primera side Huesca beat Tercera side Marchamalo 3-2 at the latter’s Estadio La Solana.

Rafa Mir scored a hat-trick for the visitors to negate strikes from Carlos Dzavis and Aitor Gomez.

Tercera side Portugalete beat Segunda side Ponferradina 1-0 at Estadio La Florida.

David Valero scored the sole goal for the hosts, delivering the fatal blow in the 72nd minute.

Tercera side Sestao were beaten 2-0 by Segunda side Tenerife at Estadio Las Llanas after extra-time.

Samuel Shashoua opened the scoring in the 99th minute before Emmanuel Apeh doubled the visitors’ lead five minutes later.

Primera side Osasuna beat Andalusian Division of Honour side Tomares 6-0 on the road at Municipal San Sebastián.

Enrique Barja scored twice and was complemented by goals from Facundo Roncaglia, Enric Gallego, Kike Saverio and Jonathan Calleri.

Tercera side Ciudad de Lucena hosted last season’s Europa League winners and Primera side Sevilla at Estadio Ciudad de Lucena and were beaten 3-0.

Oscar Rodriguez, Luuk de Jong and Joan Jordan got their names on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Segunda side Leganes beat Tercera side Ourense 1-0 on the road at Estadio O Couto with the help of extra time.

It was scoreless up until the 101st minute when Sergio Gonzalez scored the winner for Leganes.

Segunda side Real Oviedo beat Tercera side Coria 3-2 in a veritable thriller at Estadio La Isla.

Ivan Fernandez opened the scoring for Coria before Viti and Rafa Mujica made it 2-1 to the visitors.

Mahilo then found an equaliser only for Mujica to score his second and Oviedo’s third to win the game.

Featured image courtesy of CA Osasuna.