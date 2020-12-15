Joaquin picks a side ahead of Real Betis shareholders’ meeting

Real Betis captain Joaquin could hold the key to the Andalusian club’s immediate future off the pitch as well as on it.

Betis hold a shareholders’ meeting on December 21st that could have significant impact on the current direction of the club.

Currently under the leadership of Angel Haro and Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan, a new movement has emerged to challenge them.

Lorenzo Serra Ferrer is at the heart of a project running with the slogan “another Betis is possible”.

The movement is also backed by important shareholders including Joaquin Caro Ledesma, Francisco Galera and Rafael Salas.

Its Joaquin Sanchez, however, who could hold the key to facilitating this new bid for bower.

He acquired a large number of shares in December 2017 to now handle around 2%, a large figure when considering the balance of power between the two movements currently jostling for leadership.

Joaquin has made clear his position in a post on Instagram carried by Marca, labelling the movement as “another attempt to destabilise the club.”

“As a Betico, I’m convinced with tiredness that this is another attempt to destabilise the club.

“I don’t know how many we have lived in the last 20 years and this one is wrong from my point of view, in its discourse and manner above all during this complicated time we are living.

“I can only tell you that it’s not my intention to go back to the past.

“I prefer to seek unity, to bet on the present and look to the future even in the knowledge that mistakes were made, convinced that the only tool that exists and that we have historically lacked institutionally is unity.

“Long live Betis.”

Featured image courtesy of Twitter.