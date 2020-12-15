Identity of positive Covid-19 player at Valencia confirmed

Full-back Toni Lato has been confirmed as the latest Valencia player to test positive for Covid-19 and he has entered a period of self-isolation.

The 23-year-old has confirmed he is following all medical protocol having tested positive for the virus and is currently displaying no symptoms of Covid-19 and is otherwise in good health.

The left-back has played in eight La Liga matches for Los Che this campaign, starting just four of those games, and will not be able to return to the club until he posts negative tests.

Esta mañana he dado positivo en la prueba del COVID-19, me encuentro aislado, sin sintomatología y siguiendo las recomendaciones médicas. ¡Gracias a todos por vuestros ánimos en el día de hoy! ¡Desde casa continuaré animando, Amunt @valenciacf! pic.twitter.com/dFxcToADp3 — Toni Lato (@tonilato) December 15, 2020

The news comes as Lee Kang-in returned to the club’s training facilities after returning from a two-week period of self-isolation.

Lato is the latest in a long line of the club’s players to test positive for the virus and follows on from absences of Carlos Soler, Geoffrey Kondogbia (who has subsequently joined Atletico Madrid), Denis Cheryshev and Kangin Lee this season.