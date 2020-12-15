David Silva to miss Real Sociedad clashes with Barcelona and Levante

Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva will miss their upcoming games against Barcelona and Levante according to Marca.

Silva is said to be suffering from muscle discomfort and will remain in San Sebastian to try and prepare for the visit of Atletico Madrid next Tuesday.

The playmaker from the Canary Islands had returned to action against his former club Eibar at the weekend after missing the two games previous, but his issue has obviously flared up again.

Miguel Angel Moya, Asier Illarramendi, Artiz Elustondo and Jon Guridi are also expected to be missing for these next two games, although club captain Mikel Oyarzabal could return for Levante.

“Oyarzabal is the one who’s closest,” La Real coach Imanol Alguacil said in his pre-match press conference.

“That’s why he travels, to see if with the training sessions over the next few days he can be ready for Levante.”

La Real are currently top of La Liga, edging Atletico courtesy of goals scored.

These upcoming clashes with Barcelona and Atletico will be great tests of their title credentials, with many expecting them to drop off as the pace increases and the schedule becomes gruelling.

