Barcelona presidential hopeful Laporta advertises next to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium

Barcelona presidential hopeful Joan Laporta has set up a promotional billboard less than 200m from the Santiago Bernabeu, home of fierce rivals Real Madrid.

The billboard went up on Tuesday morning and reads “looking forward to seeing you again”, just over a month away from the fresh set of presidential elections at the Blaugrana.

Laporta is one of the frontrunners for the Catalan club’s presidency and has never shied away from issues of controversy, having also served as an MP in the Parliament of Catalonia between 2010 and 2012.

🏟🤍 A 200 metros del Bernabéu https://t.co/q3QbxABCme — Diario AS (@diarioas) December 15, 2020

It is thought that Laporta will be among the favourites to win the presidential vacancy, along with Victor Font.

Laporta – previously president of the Blaugrana between 2003 and 2010 – told reporters last month, in quotes carried by Marca, that the Spanish national time should not play home matches at the Blaugrana’s Camp Nou stadium: “Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, is an intelligent person who knows that the best thing for the national team is to play where they have more support, such as Seville, Valencia , Madrid…and perhaps here is not the most appropriate place.

“For the Spanish team not to play at the Camp Nou is the best decision because the situation does not meet the most positive conditions for them to do so.”

Laporta was born and raised in Barcelona and studied law at the city’s university. Upon graduation he established his own law firm, Laporta & Arbos.

According to his campaign website, Laporta is running on a platform of renewed emphasis on La Masia and Barcelona’s responsibility of projecting Catalonia to the world.