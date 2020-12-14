Villarreal midfielder to miss the rest of 2020/21 through injury

Villarreal midfielder Vicente Iborra will miss the rest of the 2020/21 La Liga season after damaging his cruciate knee ligament.

Volverás más fuerte y aquí estaremos todos los groguets para darte la gran bienvenida que siempre mereces. ¡¡¡MUCHA FUERZA, IBO 💪💪💪!!! pic.twitter.com/nvTYrp91WR — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) December 14, 2020

The 32-year old suffered the injury in the Yellow Submarine’s 1-1 draw against Real Betis last weekend and he will now undergo surgery.

According to reports from Diario AS, renowned Spanish surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat will perform the operation later this week.

The former Sevilla star returned to La Liga from Premier League side Leicester City in January 2019, signing a four and a half year deal at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

He was an ever present figure under Javi Calleja last season, with 34 La Liga appearances, and he has retained his starting spot for Unai Emery in 2020/21.

Iborra’s absence could force Emery into the winter transfer market next month to try and find a defensive midfield alternate to Francis Coquelin for the second half of the campaign.

The report claims Emery could recall loanee Santi Caseres from CF Mexico in January, with Takefusa Kubo possibly going back to Real Madrid after failing to break into the former Arsenal boss’ plans this season.