Sevilla full of respect for Borussia Dortmund but believe they can win

Sevilla have been drawn to face German side Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The first leg will take place at the Sanchez-Pizjuan on February 17th before the return leg in Germany on March 9th.

Dortmund are currently fifth in the Bundesliga and have recently dismissed their coach Lucien Favre after a run of three defeats in their last five.

Edin Terzic, a member of his coaching staff, is said to be taking charge until the summer.

Leading their line is Erling Haaland, the lethal Norwegian marksman being gazed at longingly by half of Europe.

Haaland is currently injured but is expected to return in time for Sevilla.

Speaking on Monday, Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui was keen to underline the gravitas of their opponent.

The Basque said that Dortmund are “a great rival, a historical club” with “an extraordinary squad” in comments carried by Cope.

Lopetegui said that Dortmund have players “with great technique and good physiques,” and compose “a very fast team” that will force Sevilla to do “an absolutely extraordinary job” to eliminate them and progress to the quarter finals.

Monchi, Sevilla’s sporting director, also gave his two cents on the draw and was full of praise while maintaining confidence in his charges.

“On an individual level I love how they work,” he said.

“They have one of the best sporting directors, Michael Zorc, and they work very well on scouting and player acquisition.

“It’s clear that they’re a rival with which we can compete, but it will be very difficult. There is a market ahead, a change of coach.

“There are two long months left and it is difficult to assess today what can happen in two months and how we will be.”

Featured image courtesy of Sevilla FC.