Ronald Koeman showing PSG respect but no fear ahead of “beautiful” Champions League clash

Barcelona have been drawn to play French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The first leg will be played on February 16th at Camp Nou before the return leg in Paris on March 10th.

PSG reached the final of the competition last season only to fall to eventual champions Bayern Munich and and are blessed with elite attacking talent including Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar is a former Barcelona player, having won the Champions League with the Blaugrana back in 2015, and while’s he injured at the moment he’s expected to return to fitness in time to face his old club.

Mbappe is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the European game and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Ronald Koeman, speaking after the draw in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, was respectful but not fearful of the threat carried by PSG.

“We knew we could play a strong team,” Koeman said.

“PSG [are a strong team], but it’s also difficult for them because we are also a strong team and I see it to be a fairly even tie.

“In recent years they have spent a lot of money to build a team that can fight for big titles such as the Champions League. Last season they reached the final, and it’s a team that will be there [or thereabouts] forever.

“We also want to be there, so I see it as an important and also beautiful duel.

“It’s a difficult draw, but it’s 50/50. They want to continue to progress in the Champions League just like us. They have great players and we have great players.

“It’ll be an attractive match, both in Barcelona and Paris.”

