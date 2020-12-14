Real Madrid: Isco is not being considered at all by Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid playmaker Isco has continued to fall from grace under boss Zinedine Zidane and he has not even been sent to warm up as a substitute in any of the three most recent matches.

Los Blancos had key La Liga clashes against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid alongside their crunch Champions League match against Borussia Monchengladbach, but not only did Isco not feature in any of them – but he was not even preparing at any point to be introduced, as outlined by Marca.

The Spain international – who has increasingly become a peripheral member of the first-team squad at Los Blancos – was in October filmed criticising Zidane’s use of him in the squad during the victory at Barcelona , as per a report in Deportes Cuatro.

Real Madrid news in recent times has been dominated by the complications brought about by the financial impact of Covid-19 and further sales of first-team squad members may be necessary, particularly if the club are to re-invest next summer.

Isco has started in just 29 matches of a possible 88 La Liga matches since the start of the 2018/19 campaign as he has fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital.

He was ranked 14th in the Real Madrid squad in terms of minutes last season, and when he did play it was on the wing instead of his preferred central position.

The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez and others all appear to have much greater prominence in Zidane’s thoughts.