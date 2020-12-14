Real Madrid confirmed squad v Athletic Club Bilbao: Key attackers out and star midfielder suspended

Real Madrid have named their squad for their clash at home to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday night with several key players still unavailable.

The main new absentee is holding midfielder Casemiro, who is suspended for the clash following an accumulation of yellow cards – he met the threshold for a one-game suspension in Saturday’s win over Atletico Madrid.

La Liga news has recently focused on Madrid’s resurgence in form with Saturday’s result – the first defeat of Atleti this season – promoting hopes of an intense title race this campaign.

Zinedine Zidane’s side will be hopeful of continuing their strong recent form – wins over Sevilla, Gladbach and Atleti – but remain without a number of other attacking players.

Eden Hazard and Martin Odegaard remain unavailable through injuries while Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic are both still absent, meaning that Karim Benzema remains the only recognised striker who is available for Los Blancos.