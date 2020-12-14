Real Madrid boss Zidane: “I am not giving Isco the opportunity to show the player that he is”

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted he is not giving the opportunities to his playmaker Isco to show “the player that he is.”

The Spaniard has started in just 29 matches of a possible 88 La Liga matches since the start of the 2018/19 campaign as he has fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital and he struggled for any continuous game-time this season under Zidane.

Indeed, Isco has not featured in any of the three important victories for Los Blancos in the past week – against Sevilla, Borussia Monchengladbach and Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international – who has increasingly become a peripheral member of the first-team squad at Los Blancos – was in October filmed criticising Zidane’s use of him in the squad during the victory at Barcelona , as per a report in Deportes Cuatro.

Real Madrid news in recent times has been dominated by the complications brought about by the financial impact of Covid-19 and further sales of first-team squad members may be necessary, particularly if the club are to re-invest next summer.

However, the boss insists that whilst Isco is an “important player” for the club, he has to continue to work for another chance in the team.

Zidane told his pre-match press conference ahead of the midweek clash against Athletic Club Bilbao, as per Marca: “Isco is going to be an important player, it is true that he is not playing much and I am not giving Isco the opportunity to show the player that he is.

“I feel sorry for my players and I will never forget what I have lived with. He has to work hard to have another chance, but what is being talked about I can’t say anything because we do not control him.”