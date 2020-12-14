Neymar fears eased and return from injury expected next month – poised for Barcelona reunion

Medics expect Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar to return to action next month as fears over a long-term injury have been eased, report RMC Sport.

As outlined by Marca via Le Parisien, Neymar did not suffer an ankle fracture against Lyon on Sunday night but there had been fears that the player tore his ankle ligaments, following a late poor challenge from Lyon’s Thiago Mendes who was subsequently sent off.

Subsequently, Barcelona news began to on whether or not he would be involved against his former club following the Parisians being pitted against the Blaugrana in the Champions League draw for the Round of 16.

However, reports now suggest that there is no serious damage to the Brazilian star and he is expected to return well in advance of the European tournament getting back underway in February.

🚨 Du côté de @RMCsport on est encore plus optimiste pour Neymar ! Il sera indisponible entre 10 et 15 jours, et il devrait donc être dans le groupe pour le match du PSG face à Saint Etienne le 6 janvier prochain. — Hadrien (@hadrien_grenier) December 14, 2020

Neymar was the star of the show in the second leg of the clash between the sides in 2017 as the Catalan giants completed a famous remontada to recover from losing the opening leg 4-0 to win 6-1 in the Camp Nou, before joining the French side months later.