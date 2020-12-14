Lionel Messi scores his first decisive goal in nine months for Barcelona

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi struck the winning goal for his side as they secured a 1-0 victory over Levante on Sunday evening in La Liga.

The Argentine moved to within one strike of Pele’s all-time goal record at one club, but Marca have highlighted how it was his first goal which proved decisive in a match outcome in nine months.

That was whenever the Blaugrana defeated Real Sociedad in the league – a result which occurred before the Covid-19 pandemic brought football across Europe to a halt.

In that game, Messi news saw him strike the only goal of the game in the 81st minute in a 1-0 win over the Basque side, while all of his goals since have not decided the result of a match.

That has included seven previous strikes this campaign, but none of which altered the result of the game.

Messi’s record against Levante shows that he has played 20 games against them, netting a remarkable 22 goals and providing 16 assists.