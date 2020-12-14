Gareth Bale wants Real Madrid return from Tottenham in 2021

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale wants to return to the club at the end of 2020/21 and complete the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale returned to Tottenham on a season long loan deal at the start of the current campaign, however, he has struggled to break into Jose Mourinho’s plans.

According to reports from Diario AS, the Welsh international still remains committed to going back to Madrid next summer and fulfilling the last year of his deal.

Bale’s possible comeback hinges on Zinedine Zidane’s future at the club, with the 31-year old a certainty to rejoin Los Blancos, if the Frenchman leaves in the coming months.

However, even if Zidane remains in charge, Bale could return to Madrid, with few clubs able to match his current salary package without support from Real Madrid.

Tottenham could be persuaded to agree to a loan extension in the 2021/22 season, if Real continue to cover at least 50% of Bale’s wages, in order to remove him from their bloated salary bill.