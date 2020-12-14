Europa League draw: Spanish trio handed tough games as Real Sociedad will play Manchester United

The draw for the Round of 32 in the Europa League has handed the three remaining Spanish clubs tough games as La Liga leaders Real Sociedad play Manchester United.

The two clubs have not met since the group stages of the 2013/14 Champions League, when United won at home 1-0 before a 0-0 draw in San Sebastian – when David Moyes managed the Red Devils, before later managing La Real.

There were a standout Europa League draw too for Granada, who will take on Italian giants Napoli while Villarreal will take on Austrian high-flying club RB Salzburg.

The first legs will be played on 18 February, and the second legs will be played on 25 February 2021.

Europa League Round of 32 draw:

Benfica v Arsenal

Braga v Roma

Crvenza Zvezda v Milan

Dynamo Kiev v Club Brugge

Granada v Napoli

Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb

Lille v Ajax

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donestk

Molde v Hoffenheim

Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven

RB Salzburg v Villarreal

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Royal Antwerp v Rangers

Slavia Prague v Leicester City

Wolfsberger v Tottenham

Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen

Image via Marca