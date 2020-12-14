Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain: Confirmed dates for Champions League duels

The dates and times for Barcelona’s Champions League knockout tie against Paris Saint-Germain have been confirmed following the draw earlier today.

The Champions League draw for the Round of 16 took place on Monday morning and pitted the French champions against the Blaugrana, in a repeat of the famous meeting between the sides at this stage of the competition four years ago.

It has now been confirmed that the first leg will be played at the Camp Nou on Tuesday 16 February before the return leg is played in the French capital three weeks later, on Wednesday 10 March.

‼ FECHAS CONFIRMADAS 🏆 Octavos de final @LigadeCampeones 📅 16 de febrero

📍 Camp Nou

⚽ #BarçaPSG 📅 10 de marzo

📍 Parc des Princes

⚽ #PSGBarça pic.twitter.com/e5oocLyERG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) December 14, 2020

Barcelona news now looks likely to turn to the club’s form domestically in the next two months, as they attempt to focus on picking up their performance level and results in La Liga.

Ronald Koeman’s side languish in eighth place in the league with just 17 points from their opening 11 rounds of matches and will likely be underdogs against the Parisians in their encounter.