Barcelona third favourites for Champions League title – forecast shows

Barcelona have a 12 percent chance of winning this season’s Champions League, according to a data company who focus on statistical analysis to forecast results.

FiveThirtyEight say that Manchester City are the favourites for the competition on 26 percent, with reining champions Bayern Munich having a 19 percent chance of retaining their crown.

The news that the Blaugrana are third on the list is likely to raise plenty of eyebrows, particularly as Barcelona news has been dominated by the club’s poor form this season.

The Champions League draw for the Round of 16 took place on Monday morning and pitted the Catalan giants against French champions Paris Saint-Germain, in a repeat of the famous meeting between the sides at this stage of the competition from four seasons ago.

Real Madrid are said to have just a 6 percent chance of winning the competition this season with Atletico Madrid slightly behind on just 5 percent with Sevilla having a 1 percent chance.