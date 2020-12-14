Barcelona confirm full details of presidential elections

Barcelona have fired the starting gun on the race to become the club’s next president with voting to be held from 9am-9pm on 24 January, 2021.

The elections are being held to replace the former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board following their resignations in October, while interim president Carlos Tusquets is not running for the position permanently.

Last month, a report in ESPN Deportes outlined who would be in the race to win the presidency in an event which is dominating Barcelona news.

Victor Font is said to be the early favourite for the position although the club’s former president Joan Laporta is also a leading candidate.

Laporta – club president between 2003 and 2010 – lost out to previous incumbent Bartomeu in the 2015 elections, in the wake of Barca winning the treble.

There will be multiple health guidance for all members voting, with the club saying that 110,000 members are on the register to vote for the position – with recommended time slots and locations for each member.

93 percent of the voters live in Catalonia, 4 percent in the rest of Spain and 3 percent abroad.

The club have confirmed that there will be 10 different voting stations to avoid mass crowds in the midst of the pandemic – with different voting areas at the club’s Camp Nou stadium, alongside others in Tarragona, Tortosa, Lleida, Girona, Andorra, Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca – representing the spread of the club’s members across Spain.

Each candidate will need the signature approval of at least 2,257 members and to present a guaranteed payment of at least €124.2m to be considered.