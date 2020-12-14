Ballon d’Or Dream Team announced: Real Madrid legends Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos miss out

Real Madrid legends Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos have both missed out on being selected for the Ballon d’Or Dream Team, which was announced on Monday.

Both Spaniards were on the shortlist to be voted into the best players ever in their respective positions but neither made the final cut.

Russian goalkeeping great Lev Yashin was selected as the best goalkeeper ever, while Frank Beckenbauer was selected as the greatest central defender with full-back duo Cafu – once of Real Zaragoza – and Paolo Maldini on the right and left sided defenders respectively.

Real Madrid news recently has focused of their talismanic captain Ramos, who is out of contract at the end of the current season.

Scoring 100 goals in 661 appearances for Los Blancos, Ramos has won 22 trophies for the club including five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

Goalkeeper Casillas is one of the most decorated players in Spain’s history, playing over 700 games for Madrid before joining Porto in 2015.