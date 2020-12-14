Atletico Madrid preparing to face Chelsea in the Champions League last 16

Atletico Madrid have been drawn to face English side Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea topped a group that included Sevilla, hammering the Andalusians 4-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan to seize control of the group and preferential seeding in the draw.

The first leg will be played in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on February 23rd before the return fixture takes place at London’s Stamford Bridge on March 17th.

Both sides have faced each other seven times in the past, with each registering two victories and three draws as remembered by Mundo Deportivo.

For Atletico, the strongest memories they have of Chelsea is undoubtedly their victory in the 2012 European Super Cup as well as the semi-final of the Champions League in 2014.

Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League and suffered their second defeat of the season last weekend against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

Coach Frank Lampard has been in charge of the London club since the summer of 2019, his initial remit being to blood youth into the first team amidst a transfer ban.

Chelsea have recruited aggressively over the summer and now boast a deep wealth of attacking talent. They can cause problems for anyone when in full flight.

