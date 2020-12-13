Villarreal slip to fourth successive La Liga draw at Real Betis

Villarreal frustrating run of domestic form has continued with a fourth straight La Liga draw thanks to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

92' ⏱⚽️ Final del partido en el Estadio Benito Villamarín ⚖ 💚⚪ #RealBetisVillarreal 1-1 🟡🔵#DíaDeBetis pic.twitter.com/uK2aDM22QH — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) December 13, 2020

Unai Emery’s side maintained their place in the Top Four with a point at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, but the former Arsenal boss will be frustrated at their failure to return to winning ways in Andalucia.

The visitors started the brighter of the two sides as Pau Torres nodded home from Dani Parejo’s fifth minute corner.

Manuel Pellegrini’s team worked hard to edge their way back into the tie before the break, with Aitor Ruibal and Nabil Fekir denied by Joel Robles.

That pressure continued after the restart as Ruibal curled home a superb free kick on 53 minutes to deservedly haul the hosts level.

Both sides had chances to nick the win in the closing stages as Gerard Moreno forced a reaction stop from Sergi Asenjo and Fekir tested Robles again.

Image via Villarreal CF on Twitter