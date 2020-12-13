Sergio Busquets set to surpass Carles Puyol in games played for Barcelona

Sergio Busquets will equal Carles Puyol‘s appearance record should he play for Barcelona against Levante this evening.

Busquets has played 592 official matches for Barcelona, just one less that Puyol’s record of 593 according to Diario Sport.

Once he draws level with Puyol, he will be fourth in terms of players with the most appearances for Barcelona, behind only Xavi (767), Lionel Messi (745, 746 against Levante) and Andres Iniesta (674).

Busquets’ 592 games are spread across six competitions. The defensive midfielder has played 388 games in La Liga, 117 in the Champions League, 64 in the Copa del Rey, 15 in the Spanish Super Cup, five in the Club World Cup and three in the European Super Cup.

Busquets made his debut at 20 at the beginning of the legendary 2008/09 season under Pep Guardiola, against Racing on September 13th. The Blaugrana would go on to win the treble that season.

One of the most decorated footballers in history, the Catalan has won eight La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, six Spanish Super Cups, three Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, three Club World Cups, the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

