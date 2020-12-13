Champions League La Liga

Real Madrid benefitting from a more settled XI

Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid have hit a lick in recent times, performing well over the last week to win three crucial games.

Los Blancos beat Sevilla last Saturday, won a crucial Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday and then emerged victorious from a crucial Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid yesterday evening.

A key part of their success, according to Mundo Deportivo, is their ability to recently settle upon a settled starting XI.

Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have started all three of the aforementioned games, breaking from Madrid’s average of 3.5 changes per game in the previous 15 official matches so far in 2020/21.

Included in this cohort would undoubtedly have been captain Sergio Ramos if not for injury ruling him out of last weekend’s clash in Seville.

Ramos’ return is a game-changer for Los Blancos, his presence automatically lifting the entire squad. His performances, alongside that of other Madrid veterans Kroos, Modric and Benzema, make a pivotal difference in their fortunes.

