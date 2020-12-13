Lionel Messi rescues Barcelona in 1-0 Levante win

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi netted a late winning goal as Ronald Koeman’s side returned to winning ways in La Liga against Levante.

Messi’s second half strike was just enough to break Levante’s strong defensive resistance and secure a vital 1-0 win at the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana missed a host of first half chances, as Levante goal keeper Aitor Fernandez turned in an inspired performance to deny Jordi Alba and Martin Braithwaite before the break.

The hosts did look to turn ramp up the pressure after the restart with Fernandez and his defenders throwing everything into keeping Barcelona at bay in the closing stages.

However, Messi eventually found the key breakthrough on 76 minutes as he latched onto Frenkie De Jong’s pass to fire past Fernandez from just inside the box.

Koeman’s team did have chances to extend their lead in the final few minutes but he was forced to settle for a Messi-inspired one goal win.

