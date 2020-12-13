Lionel Messi edges closer to Pele’s goal record with Levante winner

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has moved to one goal of matching Pele’s one club goal record, as he netting the winner in their 1-0 victory over Levante.

Messi’s late strike spared Ronald Koeman from an embarrassing goal less draw at the Camp Nou, as the Argentinian moved on to 642 Barcelona goals in all competitions.

Pele’s total with Brazilian giants Santos has previously been disputed, but as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Messi is now just one strike away from matching his incredible 643 tally.

Messi’s goal against Paco Lopez’s side was his first since the 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna on November 29, and he looks certain to surpass Pele before the end of 2020.

Koeman’s side face a crunch clash with rivals Real Sociedad in midweek before completing the calendar year with games against Valencia, Real Valladolid and Eibar.

Messi goal was not the only club landmark, on a low key night in Catalonia, as Sergio Busquets moved up to joint fourth on the all time appearances list, level with Carles Puyol on 593.