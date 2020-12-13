Jordi Alba hails Barcelona match winner Lionel Messi after Levante victory

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba was under no illusions over Lionel Messi’s match winning performance against Levante.

Messi’s late goal secured a 1-0 win at home to Paco Lopez’s side at the Camp Nou, as Ronald Koeman’s team dodged another weekend without a league win.

Alba was denied by Levante keeper Aitor Fernandez in the first half and the Spanish international played a key role in Barcelona’s second half onslaught, but he was clear on Messi’s impact at full time.

“Forwards go through streaks of scoring goals, we know that,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We know that if we give it to them, they can create danger.

“Today Leo won the game for us with his goal.

“I think we have stood up and done a good job but we need to collect most of the points in the coming weeks.”

Alba was also questioned about what impact the result would have on Barcelona re-entering the La Liga title race before the end of 2020.

The left back claimed they are still in the hunt to drag back rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, but insisted there is a long road ahead for Koeman’s team.

The win against Levante has not changed Barcelona’s position in the league table, with the Catalans remaining in 8th place, nine points behind current leaders Real Sociedad.