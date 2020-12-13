Former Sevilla player arrested on suspicion of involvement in stabbing

Former Sevilla player Quincy Promes has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a stabbing according to De Telegraaf and carried by Diario AS.

Promes, now at Ajax, was arrested on Sunday morning in relation to an incident that occurred last July in Abcoude, a city south of Amsterdam. The victim is said to be a relative.

The accusation is that the player had an argument with said relative and attacked them with a knife, leaving them with serious injuries.

“When we learned of the incident, we began an investigation that led to the arrest this morning,” police spokesman Jelmer Geerds said on Sunday.

Promes is currently in jail and could be for three days. Should he be convicted, the crime could land him up to four years in prison.

The forward, born in Amsterdam, began his senior career with Twente before a spell on loan with Go Ahead Eagles.

He then spent four years in Russia with Spartak Moscow before a season with Sevilla, from whom he joined Ajax in summer 2019.

Featured image courtesy of Twitter.